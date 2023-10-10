Chisholm underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the turf toe in his right foot, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm battled symptoms of turf toe throughout much of the 2023 regular season while posting a relatively disappointing .250/.304/.457 slash line across 383 plate appearances. Despite the lingering discomfort and overall inconsistency, the dynamic 25-year-old center fielder still managed to tally 22 steals and a career-high 19 homers in 97 games as the Marlins claimed the second NL wild-card spot. He should be 100 percent healthy leading into the start of the 2024 campaign.