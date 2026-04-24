Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 4-2 win against Boston on Thursday.

Chisholm produced the only run against Red Sox starter Payton Tolle with a solo blast to right field in the fifth inning. That was Chisholm's first long ball of the campaign after a 23-game homerless drought. The veteran infielder also logged his second multi-hit effort in the past three days after not collecting more than one hit in any of his first 21 contests. Chisholm is still slashing a meager .188/.274/.282, but he's showing signs of busting out of what has been a rough opening to the season.