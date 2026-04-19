Chisholm is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

The Yankees will send the left-handed-hitting Chisholm to the bench for the second time in five games while the team is in the midst of a stretch that has been heavy on matchups with left-handed starting pitchers. Amed Rosario will step in at the keystone in place of Chisholm, who went hitless in each of his last three starts but drew a combined five walks and added a stolen base.