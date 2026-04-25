Chisholm went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, four RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 12-4 victory over Houston.

After producing his first homer of the season Thursday in Boston, Chisholm went deep again Friday while also doubling his RBI total for the campaign. The second baseman was a key contributor throughout Friday's contest, delivering a two-run single in the first inning, a solo homer in the fourth and another RBI single in the seventh. Chisholm's .637 OPS for the year still needs a lot of work, but it appears he's finally busted out of his season-opening slump.