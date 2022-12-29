Manager Skip Schumaker said Thursday the Marlins plan to play Segura at third base after the team signed him to a two-year, $17 million contract, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

It's not a surprise the 32-year-old won't be at the keystone since Miami already has Jazz Chisholm, and Segura will end up at the hot corner rather than shortstop. Segura has played in just 24 games at third base during his 11-year career, all of which came during 2020 with the Phillies. The veteran infielder had a .277/.336/.387 slash line with 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 98 contests last season.