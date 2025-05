Segura retired from professional baseball Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Segura last played in the majors in 2023 with the Marlins, and he'll now hang up his cleats after spending 12 seasons in the big leagues. The two-time All-Star finishes with a career .281/.327/.401 slash line alongside 110 homers, 513 RBI and 211 stolen bases.