Segura went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

Hitting leadoff for the first time this season despite a weak .276 OBP, the veteran infielder drove in Xavier Edwards with a single in the third inning before stealing his third bag of the year. Segura's reached base safely in six straight games, which might help explain his elevation to the top of the order, but he's still batting only .233 (10-for-43) in May with zero homers, one stolen base, two RBI and three runs in 13 contests.