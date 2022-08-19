Encarnacion was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville and will start in left field and bat ninth Friday against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Encarnacion was promoted for his MLB debut in June and went 1-for-8 with a grand slam and a stolen base in two games before being sent back to Jacksonville, and he'll now rejoin the Marlins. The 24-year-old could receive regular opportunities in the outfield with Jorge Soler (back), Avisail Garcia (hamstring) and Garrett Cooper (concussion) on the injured list.