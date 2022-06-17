Encarnacion was called up by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Encarnacion and Lewin Diaz were recalled to replace Jesus Sanchez and Jesus Aguilar, both of whom landed on the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion is at least a moderately interesting prospect, with good raw power driving his profile. He'll have to hit well to stick around, as he's limited to the outfield corners defensively. He may not quite be ready to make a significant splash at the big-league level, as his .260/.336/.442 line in 26 games for Triple-A Jacksonville this season is good for a merely above-average 106 wRC+ and comes with a 30.2 percent strikeout rate.