Luzardo pitched through a stiff back Sunday, Bally Sports Florida reports.

The southpaw got the hook after gutting out five innings and 77 pitches, but Luzardo clearly didn't have his best stuff and his velocity was down about two miles per hour. There's been no indication yet from the Marlins that he will miss his next turn in the rotation, which lines up to come Saturday against the Mariners, but that determination may not be made until later in the week.