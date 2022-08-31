Luzardo (3-6) took the loss Tuesday as the Marlins fell 7-2 to the Rays, giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw's own defensive miscue in the fifth inning allowed him to escape with his third straight quality start, but this might have been Luzardo's shakiest performance since he returned to the rotation at the beginning of August. Despite Tuesday's stumble, he still wraps up the month with a 2.97 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB through 36.1 innings.