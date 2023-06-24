Luzardo did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Pirates. He struck out nine.

Luzardo was stellar Friday, dominating to the tune of 19 swinging strikes on 96 pitches. Unfortunately for Luzardo and his fantasy managers, closer A.J. Puk couldn't hold onto the lead in the ninth and squandered his win. Luzardo is still searching for a next level in terms of consistency, but when he's on, he's among the game's most impressive young lefty starters. He will take a 3.77 ERA, 1.19 ERA and 103:23 K:BB into his next outing.