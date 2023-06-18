Luzardo (6-5) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings in a 4-2 victory over the Nationals. He struck out five.

It was a strong bounce-back performance from Luzardo after he was tagged for five runs in his last outing, a loss to the Mariners. Lane Thomas was responsible for the only two runs against Luzardo with a two-run homer in the third inning. The 25-year-old Luzardo has had an up-and-down month -- he's now 2-2 with a 5.24 ERA through four starts in June. Overall, the left-hander sports a 4.09 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 94:22 K:BB through 15 starts (83.2 innings) this season.