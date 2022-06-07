Luzardo (forearm) has yet to begin a throwing program since landing on the 15-day injured list May 12, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Now more than three weeks removed from being shut down with a left forearm strain, Luzardo has yet to take any meaningful steps forward in his recovery. Even if he's cleared to start playing catch within the next few days, Luzardo will still require multiple weeks to build back up for a starting role. At this stage, Luzardo might be trending toward a return from the IL in July at the earliest.