Bleday went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Athletics.

The 24-year-old rookie is getting more comfortable in the majors. Bleday has drawn a walk in five straight games and reached base successfully in 10 straight, and while he's batting only .156 (5-for-32) over that stretch, four of the hits have gone for extra bases (two doubles, two homers). Since his promotion in late July, he's slashing .213/.321/.426 through 109 plate appearances with four homers and three steals.