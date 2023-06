Wendle went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Royals.

Wendle is starting to come around after a dreadful start to the year-- he's gone 7-for-15 (.467) with four doubles in five games to start June. Despite his early-season struggles, Miami has stuck with Wendle as their primary starting shortstop. He's now slashing .235/.316/.382 with five RBI and nine runs scored through 78 plate appearances.