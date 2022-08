Wendle went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

The utility infielder had gone 10 straight games without an RBI heading into Friday, but Wendle broke out with a two-run double in the sixth inning and an RBI single in the seventh. The 32-year-old is having a tough August in general, slashing .179/.210/.244 over 22 games with a 2:15 BB:K, zero homers, three steals, three runs scored and six RBI.