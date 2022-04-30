site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wendle will hit the bench Saturday against Seattle, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wendle will join the rest of the Marlins lefties on the bench Saturday as the team goes with an all-righty lineup against southpaw Robbie Ray. Brian Anderson gets the start at third base.
