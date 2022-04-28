site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wendle will sit Thursday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Wendle will sit against lefty Patrick Corbin, as he did against all three left-handers the Marlins faced earlier in the year. Brian Anderson starts at third base.
