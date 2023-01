Wendle agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Miami declined Wendle's $6.6 million mutual option for 2023 in November, but he remained under team control and will have a slightly lower salary. The 32-year-old had a .259/.27/.360 slash line with three homers and 12 steals in 101 games last season, and he could open 2023 as the Marlins' starting shortstop after Miguel Rojas was shipped to the Dodgers.