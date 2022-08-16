Berti is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though his absence from the lineup is somewhat surprising with the left-handed Sean Manaea taking the hill for San Diego, the righty-hitting Berti looks like he'll still have a clear path to at least semi-regular playing time following his recent return from the injured list. In his four starts since being activated last week, Berti has gone 4-for-17 with two doubles and a stolen base, his 29th of the season. Despite missing nearly a month of game action, Berti still leads all of baseball in steals.