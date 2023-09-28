Berti went 5-for-7 with two walks, a double, a triple, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Mets.

After getting the start at second base in the matinee and going 3-for-4 with his double and triple, Berti moved over the third base in the nightcap and completed his pseudo-cycle by leading off the game with his seventh homer of the year against Kodai Senga. Berti has reeled off five multi-hit performances in his last six starts as part of an eight-game hitting streak, and the veteran utility player is batting .583 (14-for-24) over that blistering stretch with seven extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and four home runs), two steals, six runs and six RBI. The Marlins are currently tied for the final wild-card spot in the NL, and should they make the postseason, Berti's September could become the stuff of legend in Miami.