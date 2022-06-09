Berti went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Nationals.
Getting another start at third base with both Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) on the shelf, Berti swiped his ninth bag of the year in the ninth inning as he attempted to end a scoreless tie, but a poor bunt from Jacob Stallings erased him at third base. Berti has seven steals in seven attempts over his last 11 games, but his .244/.340/.293 slash line during that stretch highlights his limited fantasy value even when he's seeing regular playing time.