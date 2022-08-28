Berti went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Berti scored the Marlins' first run when he singled, stole second base and came around to cross the plate on a Brian Anderson single in the fourth inning. The speedster also helped generate the game-winning run in the sixth, beating out an infield single to move Joey Wendle -- who would go on to score the decisive tally -- to second base. Since returning from a stint on the injured list Aug. 12, Berti is batting .234 with six walks and three stolen bases over 13 games. He leads the majors with 31 thefts on the campaign.