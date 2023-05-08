Berti went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs.

Berti singled, stole second and scored in the eighth to put the Marlins up 2-0. It was his second steal over the last four games, and he's also put together seven hits over that span, although it hasn't led to any RBI. Berti doesn't really remain an intriguing fantasy asset if he's not stealing many bases. He sits at six for the year and is slashing .269/.325/.365 with two homers, eight RBI, 15 runs and a 9:21 BB:K over 116 plate appearances.