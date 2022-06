Berti went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Nationals.

The veteran utility player continues to take advantage of the regular role created by a succession of injuries around the Marlins' infield. Berti has started seven straight games and 10 of the last 11, and while he's batting only .243 (9-for-37) over that stretch, he's drawn six walks for a .349 OBP, scored seven runs and stolen six of his eight bases on the season without getting caught.