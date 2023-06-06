Berti went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's victory over the Royals.

Berti tied the game 4-4 in the fourth inning with a two-run triple, his first three-bagger of the year. He'd been struggling coming into Monday's contest, going 4-for-24 (.167) over his last nine games while playing a utility role in Miami. The 33-year-old Berti is still slashing a solid .277/.327/.319 with two homers, 24 runs scored, 12 RBI and seven stolen bases through 186 plate appearances this season.