Davis was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Cardinals due to an apparent knee injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Davis had to be carted off the field after landing hard on the turf at loanDepot park while trying to make a diving catch on a Tommy Edman line drive in the top of the fifth inning. It looked like his right knee took the brunt of the fall. Dane Myers entered the game for the Marlins in center field.