Davis isn't in the Marlins' lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Davis has cooled off considerably after his hot start to the season, slashing just .185/.233/.296 over the past two weeks. While Davis sits Tuesday, Garrett Hampson will fill in as Miami's center fielder while batting ninth.
