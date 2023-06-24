Davis isn't in the Marlins' lineup Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Davis had his four-game hitting streak snapped Friday, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He'll get a day off Saturday while Jesus Sanchez moves to center field, Jorge Soler starts in right, Garrett Cooper serves as the DH and Yuli Gurriel starts at first base while batting sixth.
