Davis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Davis had started in center field in each of the previous four games, going 3-for-14 with three doubles, five RBI and four runs over that span. Garrett Hampson will fill in for Davis in center in the series finale.
