X-rays came back negative on Davis' right knee following his departure from Tuesday's win over the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Davis had to be carted off the field after falling hard on a diving catch attempt in the top of the fifth inning, but it sounds like it was just a scare. The 31-year-old is poised for regular starts in center field, if his health cooperates, with Jazz Chisholm (oblique) now back on the injured list. Davis is currently considered day-to-day with a right knee contusion.