Marlins' Jordan Holloway: Shielded from Rule 5 draft

Holloway was shifted to the 40-man roster Tuesday by Miami, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Holloway didn't see much minor-league action in 2018, pitching just 7.2 innings combined between stops with the GCL Marlins and Short-Season Batavia. The Marlins appear to have a lot of faith in Holloway's ability and will protect him from the Rule 5 draft by promoting him to the 40-man.