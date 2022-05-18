Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Soler isn't starting in Wednesday's game against the Nationals while he contends with lower-back stiffness, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Mattingly is hopeful that consecutive days out of the lineup coupled with Thursday's team off day will provide sufficient recovery time for Soler, who is expected to rejoin the starting nine for Friday's series opener in Atlanta. With Soler on the bench Wednesday, Brian Anderson will draw the start in left field.