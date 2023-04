Soler exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the seventh inning with lower-back tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Manager Skip Schumaker said Soler wanted to play through it, but Schumaker didn't want to risk anything. It sounds like Soler is day-to-day, and his availability Saturday could come down to how he feels in pregame warmups. Jesus Sanchez replaced him in this contest.