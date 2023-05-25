Soler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.

Soler crushed a fastball 445 feet in the seventh inning to give him three homers in the last four games. The 31-year-old is tied for third in the big leagues in homers with 14. Soler already has more home runs than he did in 72 games last season and could top 40 homers for the second time in his career. May has treated Soler well, as he has a .631 slugging percentage this month and is up to an .872 OPS for the season.