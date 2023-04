Soler went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

His eighth-inning blast off Jose Alvarado to lead off the top of the eighth inning tied the game at 2-2, setting the stage for Bryan De La Cruz to play hero in the 10th with an RBI single. Soler is supplying his usual numbers to begin the season, batting .217 (10-for-46) through 12 games with four homers and eight RBI.