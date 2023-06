Soler went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.

Soler has drawn nine walks over his last seven games, and he's added three homers in that span. The long ball Wednesday was his 20th of the campaign, a milestone he's now achieved in three of the last five seasons. The designated hitter is slashing .258/.357/.564 with 40 RBI, 37 runs scored, a stolen base and 12 doubles through 65 contests while enjoying his best season since 2019.