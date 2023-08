Soler (hip) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Soler departed Tuesday's loss to Tampa Bay when right his hip tightened up on him after a swing. He dealt with a hip issue at times last season, as well, though it's not clear whether the injury he picked up Tuesday is related. For now, the slugger is considered day-to-day. Josh Bell is in the designated hitter spot Wednesday while Yuli Gurriel mans first base.