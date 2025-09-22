The Marlins announced Friday that Stowers (obliques) is continuing a rehab program, but the outfielder doesn't appear on track to return from the 10-day injured list before the end of the season, MLB.com reports.

Initially placed on the IL on Aug. 17 due to a Grade 1 left oblique strain, Stowers was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville on Sept. 5 but appeared in just one game before suffering an injury to his other oblique. Though both oblique injuries look to be of the mild variety and shouldn't affect his offseason preparation, the Marlins don't have much motivation to rush him back to the field for the final week of the 2025 campaign. Before being shelved, Stowers had been one of the top fantasy breakouts of the season, slashing .288/.368/.544 with 25 home runs, five stolen bases, 73 RBI and 61 runs in 117 games.