Stowers went 2-for-3 with a double in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Getting the start in left field and batting cleanup in his season debut, Stowers also reached base on a hit by pitch. The 28-year-old outfielder is looking to make up for lost time after a breakout 2025 in which he slashed .288/.368/.544 with 25 homers in 117 contests, and he should be a fixture in the heart of the order for the Marlins.