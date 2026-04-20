Marlins' Kyle Stowers: Two hits in season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stowers went 2-for-3 with a double in Sunday's win over the Brewers.
Getting the start in left field and batting cleanup in his season debut, Stowers also reached base on a hit by pitch. The 28-year-old outfielder is looking to make up for lost time after a breakout 2025 in which he slashed .288/.368/.544 with 25 homers in 117 contests, and he should be a fixture in the heart of the order for the Marlins.
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