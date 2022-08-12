Diaz, who is starting Friday against Atlanta, is expected to serve as Miami's primary first baseman against right-handed pitching, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old briefly saw a drop in playing time after Garrett Cooper (wrist) was returned from the injured list in early August, but Diaz will now operate in the large side of a platoon at first base. Diaz has appeared in only 16 big-league games this season and has a .420 OPS, but he should now have the chance for some regular playing time.