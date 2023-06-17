Arraez went 5-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's win over Washington.

Arraez didn't get a hit during Miami's recent three-game series versus Seattle, marking his longest hitless streak this season, but he bounced back in a major way Friday, notching his second five-hit game of the year and hitting his first home run since April 11. The 26-year-old still boasts a ridiculous .390/.441/.484 slash line and remains on track for a historic campaign.