Arraez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Saturday in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

Arraez reached three times in the contest, with his lone hit being a two-run shot in the fifth inning that opened the scoring. The talented second baseman has reached safely in eight straight games, batting a scorching .576 (19-for-33) over that span to lift his season average back over .400. Arraez has also knocked two of his three homers during the red-hot stretch, providing a little extra luster to a skill set that is elite in terms of getting on base but doesn't typically include power or speed.