Barnes is being to the Marlins along with cash for left-handed reliever Richard Bleier, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Barnes was designated for assignment on Tuesday to clear room on the 40-man roster for Adam Duvall. The right-hander is due $8.375 million in 2023 with a $2.25 million buyout or 2024, so it's very likely that Boston is sending cash along with the right-handed reliever. Barnes struggled to a 4.31 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 39.2 innings of work in 2022, but should be a high-leverage option for Miami in the 2023 season.