The Marlins announced Monday that Meyer (elbow) has increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

It's another marginal step forward for Meyer in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, as the right-hander had been limited to playing catch from 75 feet over the past two weeks. Meyer still appears to be at least a couple weeks away from completing his flat-ground throwing progression before he's cleared to start throwing off a mound.