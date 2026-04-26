Meyer did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk over five innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

Meyer was solid, not allowing an earned run, but had to settle for a no-decision as the Marlins pulled him at 77 pitches and the bullpen allowed five runs between the sixth and seventh innings. Miami has carefully managed the 27-year-old's workload, as he has not worked beyond 5.1 innings in a start this season, though he has generally been effective when on the mound. Through 30 innings (six starts), Meyer owns a 3.30 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 1-0 record and a 33:12 K:BB.