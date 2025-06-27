Meyer underwent labral repair surgery on his left hip Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Meyer landed on the 10-day injured list in early June due to what was initially diagnosed as a left hip impingement, but further tests revealed a more serious labral injury. The recovery timeline is roughly 6-to-8 months, so Meyer could be fully healthy for the start of spring training. He went 3-5 across 12 starts with a 4.73 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB across 64.2 innings prior to his injury.