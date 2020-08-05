Harrison went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his big-league debut Tuesday.
Getting the start in center field and hitting ninth, Harrison had trouble making any kind of contact. The 24-year-old has posted some big strikeout numbers in the minors, including a brutal 36.9 percent K-rate at Double-A in 2018, so Tuesday's performance can't be considered much of a surprise. If Harrison does begin to figure things out, however, he has the tools to make a fantasy impact.
More News
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Starting in big-league debut•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Big-league debut expected this week•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Misses Opening Day Roster•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Odds of starting job increasing•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: In mix for Opening Day role•
-
Marlins' Monte Harrison: Optioned to Triple-A•