Marlins' Neil Walker: Headed to Miami
Walker signed a one-year contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Details of the contract remain unknown, but Walker will return to the National League after struggling across 113 games with the Yankees in 2018. The veteran infielder hit just .219/.309/.354 with 11 homers last season, though he's a career .268 hitter and just one year removed from posting an .801 OPS. Entering his age-33 season, Walker will likely fill a utility role for the Marlins.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Better your average
Batting average is becoming less important to baseball, but it still counts the same in your...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers and 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Only the best for strikeouts
Everyone is striking out more hitters than they used to, but that doesn't mean you should be...
-
Top shortstop fantasy baseball prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...
-
Plenty of home runs to go around
It seems like everyone is hitting home runs now, but that only means you need more of them...