Walker signed a one-year contract with the Marlins on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Details of the contract remain unknown, but Walker will return to the National League after struggling across 113 games with the Yankees in 2018. The veteran infielder hit just .219/.309/.354 with 11 homers last season, though he's a career .268 hitter and just one year removed from posting an .801 OPS. Entering his age-33 season, Walker will likely fill a utility role for the Marlins.

